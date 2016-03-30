FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ICBC expects net interest margin to narrow by 20 basis points this year
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 30, 2016 / 12:16 PM / a year ago

ICBC expects net interest margin to narrow by 20 basis points this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 30 (Reuters) - Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC) , the world’s biggest lender, expects its net interest margin to narrow by 20 basis points this year, bank president Yi Huiman said on Wednesday.

The bank will also explore debt-to-equity swaps and bad loan securitization, said bank chairman Jiang Jianqing.

ICBC reported its net interest margin narrowed to 2.47 percent in 2015, following six interest rate cuts over the last 17 months.

The bank also reported its non-performing loan ratio increased to 1.5 percent in 2015, from 1.13 percent a year earlier.

Yi and Jiang were speaking at the bank’s earnings press conference in Beijing. (Reporting by Clark Li and Matthew Miller; Editing by Nick Macfie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.