FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China central bank office mobbed by borrowers seeking free loans
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 11, 2013 / 9:37 AM / in 4 years

China central bank office mobbed by borrowers seeking free loans

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, July 11 (Reuters) - About 1,000 hopeful borrowers overran a branch of China’s central bank as a rumour spread that it was handing out zero-interest loans, media said on Thursday, illustrating how Chinese financial know-how badly lags growth in banking products.

Police were called in on Tuesday to disperse the crowd, which had gathered for days outside the central bank in Beihai in the southern province of Guangxi, the Global Times said.

The rumour had spread that the People’s Bank of China was distributing interest-free loans of between 50,000 yuan ($8,200) and 500,000 yuan.

“The People’s Bank of China is a national financial regulator and does not extend deposit or lending services to individuals,” Luo Daofang, the deputy head of the Beihai office, was quoted by Beihai television as saying.

The Beihai city government was not available for comment, and the central bank declined to comment when contacted.

As China frees up its financial markets, authorities must step up education of financial products, said Zhang Zhiwei, an economist at Nomura in Hong Kong.

“I worry more about investors buying wealth management products, thinking that these are risk-free, and finding out later down the road that they are not,” Zhang said.

Growth in China’s wealth management industry has exploded in the last three years as savers search for alternatives outside low-yielding bank deposits. Sales rose by 12.1 trillion yuan in the first six months of 2012. ($1 = 6.1341 yuan) (Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Nick Macfie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.