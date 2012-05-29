FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China bank loans pick up after infrastructure push-paper
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 29, 2012 / 1:47 AM / in 5 years

China bank loans pick up after infrastructure push-paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, May 29 (Reuters) - China’s biggest banks appeared to have accelerated lending toward the end of this month as Beijing starts to fast track its approval of infrastructure investments, the official Shanghai Securities News reported on Tuesday, citing unidentified sources.

One unidentified major bank extended more than 40 billion yuan ($6.30 billion) in the past week alone, boosting its new lending in May to about 50 billion, the newspaper said.

The Chinese government has asked various parties to submit project proposals by end of June, even those initially earmarked for the end of the year, as part of efforts to combat slowing growth and a sluggish property sector, the state-backed China Securities Journal reported on May 22.

The move would potentially increase loan demand, and some banks have already been in touch with major projects, the Shanghai Securities News said.

$1 = 6.3450 Chinese yuan Reporting by Samuel Shen and Melanie Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.