Bank of China to be the yuan clearing bank in Malaysia -sources
November 10, 2014 / 5:55 AM / 3 years ago

Bank of China to be the yuan clearing bank in Malaysia -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Bank of China , China’s fourth-biggest lender, is to be appointed the yuan clearing bank in Malaysia, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

Bank of China and the Chinese central bank were not immediately available for comment.

The Chinese central bank said earlier on Monday in an online statement that China and Malaysia had signed a deal to set up a yuan clearing bank based in Kuala Lumpur, the first of its kind for the country.

Reporting by Xie Heng and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

