CORRECTED-Hanergy link delays China bank IPO

(Corrects 2nd paragraph to make clear that Hanergy Thin Film Power is the target of the SFC investigation, not its parent)

By Fiona Lau

HONG KONG, June 19 (IFR) - Liaoning-based Bank of Jinzhou has been forced to delay its US$600m Hong Kong IPO after the city’s stock exchange raised questions over its exposure to the parent of Hanergy Thin Film Power.

Hong Kong’s Securities & Futures Commission is investigating Hanergy Thin Film Power, a Chinese solar energy firm whose shares crashed last month.

Bank of Jinzhou, a city commercial bank in Liaoning Province, had intended to conduct the IPO this month. However, people close to the plan say that timeline is now unworkable after the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong asked for more information about a Rmb8bn (US$1.29bn) credit line that Bank of Jinzhou granted to Hanergy Group, the parent of Hanergy Thin Film Power.

The documentation for the IPO is based on the bank’s financial results from the end of December. Past June, those results would no longer meet Hong Kong’s listing requirements.

“Hanergy is currently facing a probe by the SFC and it’s not difficult to imagine how careful the stock exchange is in handling the lender’s listing application. They are asking the lender to provide every single detail of the credit line and whether it has provided other loans to Hanergy,” said one of the sources.

“We expect the stock exchange will only schedule a listing hearing for Bank of Jinzhou when there is more clarity on the Hanergy situation. The regulator definitely doesn’t want to take the blame of letting the lender go public, if Hanergy fails to repay the loan and hurts the lender’s profit,” said another source.

Share plunge

Hanergy Thin Film Power’s Hong Kong stock has been suspended since it plummeted nearly 47% in less than an hour of trading on May 20, ending a run that had seen the company’s market capitalisation more than treble since November.

Chinese business magazine Caixin reported the following day that Hanergy had secured a Rmb8bn credit line from Bank of Jinzhou in the second half of last year. The report did not say if Hanergy had drawn any of that facility.

A credit line of this size would represent close to 10% of Bank of Jinzhou’s total loan book. According to an application proof published on the SEHK website, as of December 31 2014, the lender had total loans and advances of Rmb88.8bn, total assets of Rmb250.7bn and total deposits of Rmb119.4bn.

Eight days after trading of Hanergy Thin Film Power was halted, the SFC said on May 28 that it had launched a formal investigation in the company and the investigation was still ongoing. Shareholder relationship

The loan is not the only connection. Bank of Jinzhou and Hanergy Thin Film Power also have a common shareholder. According to the application proof, Yinchuan Baota Refined Chemical Industry is the largest single shareholder in Bank of Jinzhou with a 5.68% stake, having first bought a 4.54% interest for Rmb700m in November 2014.

Yinchuan Baota is mainly engaged in the production and sale of crude oil, heavy oil and solvent oil and is a wholly owned entity of Ningxia Baota Energy Chemical, according to the proof.

Ningxia Baota Energy Chemical is, in turn, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ningxia Baota Petrochemical Group, according to the website of Baota Petrochemical.

Baota Petrochemical has participated in two share placements of Hanergy Thin Film Power since 2014.

In January 2014, Hanergy Thin Film Power sold 500m shares at HK$0.82 each to Guangdong Southern Baota Investment, which is 75% under the control of Baota Petrochemical.

In March this year, Hanergy Thin Film Power announced that it planned to issue 300m to 3bn shares at HK$5.38 each to Baota Petrochemical to establish a long-term relationship after the latter’s subsidiary agreed to purchase equipment and services from the company worth a combined US$1.32bn.

Bank of Jinzhou posted a 2014 net profit of Rmb2.1bn, up 57% year on year. As at the end of 2014, the lender’s core Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio stood at 8.64%, while its non-performing loan ratio was at 0.99%.

CCB International is the sole sponsor of the lender’s IPO.

CCB International is the sole sponsor of the lender's IPO.