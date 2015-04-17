FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 17, 2015 / 7:16 AM / 2 years ago

US says welcomes China decision to suspend bank-technology rules

Reuters Staff

SHANGHAI, April 17 (Reuters) - The United States said on Friday it welcomed a decision by Chinese authorities to suspend bank technology rules that put restrictions on foreign firms, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Penny Pritzker said in emailed comments to Reuters.

China has put on hold bank-technology rules that Washington and others complained amount to unfair regulatory pressure on foreign firms, a government notice seen by Reuters said. (Reporting by John Ruwitch and Adam Jourdan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

