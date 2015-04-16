FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-China suspends new bank-technology rules - WSJ
#Chinese Labor Unrest
April 16, 2015

RPT-China suspends new bank-technology rules - WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to additional subscribers)

April 16 (Reuters) - China suspended bank-technology rules that Washington complained represent unfair regulatory pressure on foreign firms, the Wall Street Journal said, citing an official notice.

The notice says rules to improve the security of banking technology had been suspended until further notice while the government takes feedback from the banks, WSJ added. (on.wsj.com/1aZMeXC)

China was working on an anti-terrorism law that would require foreign companies to hand over encryption keys, triggering U.S. protests.

Reuters reported in March that China had agreed to delay implementing the technology restrictions. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
