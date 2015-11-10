FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China opens its banking card market payment to all applicants
#Market News
November 10, 2015 / 2:11 AM / 2 years ago

China opens its banking card market payment to all applicants

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Nov 10 (Reuters) - China’s $7 trillion card payment market is open to foreign and local applicants and regulators will not set a limit on the number of cards that issuers can grant in China, an official of the central bank said at a forum in Beijing on Tuesday.

Significantly, overseas bank card providers such as Visa Inc and MasterCard Inc won’t have to establish joint ventures before entering the country’s card payment market, Fan Yifei, the deputy governor of the People’s Bank of China said.

The remarks came after industry sources, lawyers and U.S. business lobbies said they were worried that Chinese regulators would push foreign card firms to operate through a domestic consortium and may try to force them to partner with local companies and governments, reducing the amount of control they would have over their businesses and limiting their returns.

Reporting by Clark Li and Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
