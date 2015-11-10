China opens its banking card market payment to all applicants

BEIJING, Nov 10 (Reuters) - China’s $7 trillion card payment market is open to foreign and local applicants and regulators will not set a limit on the number of cards that issuers can grant in China, an official of the central bank said at a forum in Beijing on Tuesday.

Significantly, overseas bank card providers such as Visa Inc and MasterCard Inc won’t have to establish joint ventures before entering the country’s card payment market, Fan Yifei, the deputy governor of the People’s Bank of China said.

The remarks came after industry sources, lawyers and U.S. business lobbies said they were worried that Chinese regulators would push foreign card firms to operate through a domestic consortium and may try to force them to partner with local companies and governments, reducing the amount of control they would have over their businesses and limiting their returns.