China to crack down on illegal trading of bank card information

BEIJING, Sept 12 (Reuters) - China's central bank said on Monday it will crack down on illegal trading of bank card information.

Theft of bank card information and other illegal activities pose a serious threat to the safety of the financial system, according to a notice issued by six government agencies, including the Ministry of Public Security and the China Banking Regulatory Commission.

A nationwide campaign would be conducted from September to Apri, according to the statement posted on the website of the People's Bank of China. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Richard Borsuk)