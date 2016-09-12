FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China to crack down on illegal trading of bank card information
September 12, 2016

China to crack down on illegal trading of bank card information

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Sept 12 (Reuters) - China's central bank said on Monday it will crack down on illegal trading of bank card information.

Theft of bank card information and other illegal activities pose a serious threat to the safety of the financial system, according to a notice issued by six government agencies, including the Ministry of Public Security and the China Banking Regulatory Commission.

A nationwide campaign would be conducted from September to Apri, according to the statement posted on the website of the People's Bank of China. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

