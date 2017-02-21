FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Guangdong banking regulator widens core debt for lenders to ease burden - sources
February 21, 2017 / 2:27 AM / 6 months ago

Guangdong banking regulator widens core debt for lenders to ease burden - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Feb 21 (Reuters) - China's banking regulator is allowing banks in the southern Chinese province of Guangdong to count negotiable certificates of deposit with a tenor of more than 90 days as part of their minimum regulatory capital requirement, three sources with direct knowledge of the move said.

The inclusion of the NCDs in regulatory capital by the Guangdong branch of the China Banking Regulatory Commission is intended to ease pressure on banks. (Reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Writing by Engen Tham and Winni Zhou)

