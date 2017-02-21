FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
UPDATE 1-Guangdong regulator's move helps banks meet capital requirement -sources
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
Breakingviews
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 21, 2017 / 3:17 AM / 6 months ago

UPDATE 1-Guangdong regulator's move helps banks meet capital requirement -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details)

SHANGHAI, Feb 21 (Reuters) - China's banking regulator is letting banks in Guangdong province count negotiable certificates of deposit maturing in more than 90 days as part of their minimum regulatory capital requirement, three people with direct knowledge of the move said.

Inclusion of the certificates in regulatory capital in the southern province, allowed by the Guangdong branch of the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC), appears intended to ease pressure on banks.

The Guangdong CBRC was not immediately available for comment.

The three people said the CBRC has sent Guangdong banks a circular saying the ratio of their core liabilities to total liabilities shouldn't be less than 60 percent.

The move "is tantamount to improving the bank’s core liabilities and easing bank’s liabilities," said one of the people knowledgeable about the circular. (Reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Writing by Engen Tham and Winni Zhou; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.