6 months ago
China's regulator inspects inter-bank lending business in Shanghai - sources
February 21, 2017 / 3:12 AM / 6 months ago

China's regulator inspects inter-bank lending business in Shanghai - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Feb 21 (Reuters) - The Shanghai branch of China's banking regulator has launched an inspection of the inter-bank lending business of small- and medium-sized financial institutions in the city, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The aim of the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) inspection is to prevent risks that may arise from using inter-bank loans as a channel to invest in wealth management products, the sources said on the condition of anonymity.

The Shanghai branch of the CBRC has yet to respond to a Reuters request seeking comment. (Reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

