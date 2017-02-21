China's regulator inspects inter-bank lending business in Shanghai - sources

SHANGHAI, Feb 21 (Reuters) - The Shanghai branch of China's banking regulator has launched an inspection of the inter-bank lending business of small- and medium-sized financial institutions in the city, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The aim of the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) inspection is to prevent risks that may arise from using inter-bank loans as a channel to invest in wealth management products, the sources said on the condition of anonymity.

