Seven Chinese banks may lower provisioning coverage ratio - Caixin
March 22, 2016 / 2:51 AM / a year ago

Seven Chinese banks may lower provisioning coverage ratio - Caixin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, March 22 (Reuters) - Seven listed Chinese banks may have received permission to lower their loan loss provision coverage ratios, the online financial magazine Caixin reported on Tuesday, citing multiple unidentified sources.

According to current regulations, banking loan loss provisioning ratios should not be less than 150 percent in China.

The China Banking Regulatory Commission had no immediate response to a faxed request for comment, and could not be reached by phone.

Loan loss provision ratios measure banks’ ability to withstand future losses from bad loans, and are calculated using the cash set aside for future losses and the total volume of non-performing loans.

Total bad loans at the end of 2015 were 1.27 trillion yuan ($195.95 billion), or 1.67 percent of total outstanding loans, China’s banking regulator said in February, the highest since the global financial crisis. ($1 = 6.4812 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)

