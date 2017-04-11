FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China launches checks into banks' arbitrage activities-sources
April 11, 2017 / 1:15 AM / 4 months ago

China launches checks into banks' arbitrage activities-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, April 11 (Reuters) - China's banking regulator has ordered checks of lenders in areas such as regulatory arbitrage to better supervise the vast shadow banking sector, three sources familiar with the matter said.

The China Banking Regulatory Commision (CBRC) wants to better understand the amount of leverage in the banking system, the sources told Reuters late on Monday.

The CBRC could not be immediately reached for comment outside office hours.

The regulator on Monday issued guidelines on risk control for lenders, as authorities ramp up efforts to contain risks from a rapid build-up in debt. (Reporting by Li Zheng and Ma Rong, Writing by Brenda Goh; Editing by Stephen Coates)

