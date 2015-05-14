FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China considers pilot programme to securitise bad assets this year -bank regulator
May 14, 2015 / 9:06 AM / 2 years ago

China considers pilot programme to securitise bad assets this year -bank regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, May 14 (Reuters) - China is considering implementation of a pilot programme to securitise bad assets this year, Ye Yanfei, deputy director of the China Banking Regulatory Commission’s prudential regulation bureau, told a press conference on Thursday.

China’s central bank is expected to publish rules on information disclosure for the issuance of asset-backed securities (ABS), sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters earlier on Thursday.

The first regulations will be on ABS related to auto and housing mortgages, the sources said. (Reporting by Shu Zhang and Matthew Miller; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

