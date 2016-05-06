China to step up regulations on interbank bill business

BEIJING, May 6 (Reuters) - China will step up regulations on interbank bill business as risks connected with bills of exchange cannot be underestimated, the central bank said on Friday.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said this in a statement jointly released with the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC).

The statement comes after a series of alleged multi-million dollar bill frauds at Agricultural Bank of China Ltd and CITIC Bank Corp, among others. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)