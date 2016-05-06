FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China to step up regulations on interbank bill business
#Chinese Labor Unrest
May 6, 2016 / 8:15 AM / a year ago

China to step up regulations on interbank bill business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, May 6 (Reuters) - China will step up regulations on interbank bill business as risks connected with bills of exchange cannot be underestimated, the central bank said on Friday.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said this in a statement jointly released with the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC).

The statement comes after a series of alleged multi-million dollar bill frauds at Agricultural Bank of China Ltd and CITIC Bank Corp, among others. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

