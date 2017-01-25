FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
China's banking regulator issues guidelines on outbound investment
#Financials
January 25, 2017 / 9:55 AM / 7 months ago

China's banking regulator issues guidelines on outbound investment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Jan 25 (Reuters) - China's banking regulator issued on Wednesday guidelines to strengthen risk controls by financial institutions undertaking outbound investment.

The China Banking Regulatory Commission instructed the country's commercial banks to strengthen their management of anti-money laundering and anti-terrorist financing, the guidance said.

The guidelines also call for Chinese banks to strengthen country risk management and their supervision of offshore branches. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

