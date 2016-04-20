FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China bank regulator tells Shanghai lenders to rein in bill risks - memo
April 20, 2016 / 8:30 AM / a year ago

China bank regulator tells Shanghai lenders to rein in bill risks - memo

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, April 20 (Reuters) - China’s banking regulator has urged Shanghai’s lenders to rein in risks connected with bills of exchange, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter and a memo circulated by the financial watchdog on Tuesday.

The tightening comes after a series of alleged multi-million dollar bill frauds at Agricultural Bank of China Ltd and CITIC Bank Corp, among others.

The Shanghai branch of the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) instructed domestic lenders in the city to conduct an immediate and comprehensive inspection of their interbank notes businesses, the memo obtained by Reuters said.

The CBRC also asked lenders to strictly implement interbank note transaction management rules. The regulator also asked banks and their employees not to participate in interbank note transactions.

In early April, sources told Reuters previously, China’s central bank introduced rules on corporate bill issuance. (Reporting by Li Zheng and Engen Tham; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

