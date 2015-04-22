FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China to open bank card clearing businesses to foreign firms
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 22, 2015 / 5:11 AM / 2 years ago

China to open bank card clearing businesses to foreign firms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, April 22 (Reuters) - China will allow foreign firms to apply for licenses to establish bank card clearing businesses starting from June 1, the State Council said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

China said in October last year that it would open its credit card market to foreign players following a World Trade Organization ruling in 2012 that it discriminated against U.S. card firms.

The announcement potentially paves the way for firms such as Visa and Mastercard to challenge the domestic near-monopoly currently enjoyed by UnionPay.

Editing By Nicholas Heath & Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.