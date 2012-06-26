FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank of Shanghai to name underwriters for HK IPO - report
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
North Korea Revealed
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
June 26, 2012 / 1:11 AM / 5 years ago

Bank of Shanghai to name underwriters for HK IPO - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, June 26 (Reuters) - The Bank of Shanghai will determine underwriters for its planned Hong Kong initial public offering by the end of this month, the China Business News reported on Tuesday, citing unidentified sources.

Eighteen investment banks, including Goldman Sachs, HSBC Holdings Plc, Citigroup Inc, China International Capital Corp and CITIC Securities Co have taken part in the contest, the newspaper said.

Bank of Shanghai, partly owned by HSBC, said in April that it planned to sell up to 1.2 billion shares in an IPO in Hong Kong, while continuing to wait for regulatory approval for its long-delayed Shanghai listing.

More than a dozen city commercial banks are seeking to sell shares publicly in China in a bid to replenish capital and meet tough regulatory requirements.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.