BEIJING, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The value of assets held by China's banking sector rose 16.5 percent to 219.6 trillion yuan ($31.76 trillion) as of end-October compared with the same period a year earlier, the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) said on its website on Friday.

The value of liabilities rose 16.4 percent to 202.47 trillion yuan. ($1 = 6.9153 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk)