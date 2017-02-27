Daimler has no plans to buy Aston Martin - CEO
FRANKFURT, March 7 Daimler has no plans to raise its minority stake in loss-making luxury carmaker Aston Martin, the German company's Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche said on Tuesday.
BEIJING Feb 27 The value of assets held by China's banking sector rose 14.4 percent to 228 trillion yuan ($33.17 trillion) as of end-January compared with a year earlier, the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) said on its website on Monday.
The value of liabilities rose 14.6 percent to 210.5 trillion yuan, it said. ($1 = 6.8740 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
* RNC Minerals announces intention to spin-out Qiqavik and West Raglan Projects, and option agreement with Carolina Gold Resources for two properties in Carolina Gold Belt
March 7 Sterling Bancorp said it would buy Astoria Financial Corp in an all-stock deal valued at about $2.2 billion to create the sixth largest regional bank in the New York City area by deposits.