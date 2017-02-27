BEIJING Feb 27 The value of assets held by China's banking sector rose 14.4 percent to 228 trillion yuan ($33.17 trillion) as of end-January compared with a year earlier, the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) said on its website on Monday.

The value of liabilities rose 14.6 percent to 210.5 trillion yuan, it said. ($1 = 6.8740 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Richard Borsuk)