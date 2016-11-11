FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two banks trialling biometric technology under Hong Kong fintech "sandbox"
#Financials
November 11, 2016 / 2:30 AM / a year ago

Two banks trialling biometric technology under Hong Kong fintech "sandbox"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s banking regulator received applications from two banks to test emerging biometric technologies under a new regulatory regime, Hong Kong Monetary Authority Chief Executive Norman Chan said on Friday.

The banks have applied to test the use of biometric authentication of securities trading, Chan said at the regulator’s first ever financial technology or “fintech” day on Friday.

“So far two banks have already made use of the sandbox to conduct private trials of their biometric authentication in securities trading services. A few banks are discussing with us and planning to make use of the sandbox for...areas such as blockchain, artificial intelligence and many more,” he said, without naming the banks.

The HKMA launched the new regime in September, allowing banks to use a “sandbox” to test new technologies on a limited basis before deploying them to the general public.

Reporting by Elzio Barreto; writing by Michelle Price; Editing by Michael Perry

