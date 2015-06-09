China banks to issue large certificates of deposit in June - sources

BEIJING, June 9 (Reuters) - China’s top state-owned banks plan to issue large-scale certificates of deposit (CD) in the middle of June, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC), Bank of China Ltd (BoC) and Agricultural Bank of China Ltd (AgBank) plan to issue the CDs, the seven individuals said.

The three banks are currently surveying investor appetite for the CDs, which will have a term of less than one year, according to the individuals. They all declined to be identified because they aren’t allowed to speak to the media.

Officials at ICBC, BoC and AgBank declined to immediately comment.

China’s central bank on June 2 issued guidelines for banks to issue large-scale certificates of deposit to individual and institutional investors, paving the way for full interest rate liberalisation. (Reporting by Clark Li and Li Zheng in BEIJING and Engen Tham in SHANGHAI; Editing by Kazunori Takada)