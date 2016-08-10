FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
China Development Bank considering issuing new bonds to replace some existing debt - sources
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
August 10, 2016 / 4:01 AM / a year ago

China Development Bank considering issuing new bonds to replace some existing debt - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Aug 10 (Reuters) - China Development Bank, one of China's main policy lenders, is considering auctioning new bonds in order to replace some outstanding debt, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

The most likely target is outstanding 10-year China Development Bank bonds, with the rationale being to give market participants more investment options, traders said.

China Development Bank (CDB) could not be immediately reached for comment.

Ten-year CDB debt is the most actively traded instrument in the market but this has also created problems as older bonds and newly-issued bonds have experienced different degrees of market interest, bank traders say.

Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.