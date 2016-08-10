China Development Bank considering issuing new bonds to replace some existing debt - sources

SHANGHAI, Aug 10 (Reuters) - China Development Bank, one of China's main policy lenders, is considering auctioning new bonds in order to replace some outstanding debt, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

The most likely target is outstanding 10-year China Development Bank bonds, with the rationale being to give market participants more investment options, traders said.

China Development Bank (CDB) could not be immediately reached for comment.

Ten-year CDB debt is the most actively traded instrument in the market but this has also created problems as older bonds and newly-issued bonds have experienced different degrees of market interest, bank traders say.