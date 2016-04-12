China approves foreign banks to raise $20 bln in mid-, long-term debt in 2016

SHANGHAI, April 12 (Reuters) - China has granted approval to foreign banks based in the country to raise a combined $20 billion in foreign medium- and long-term debt in 2016, the country’s top economic planner said on Tuesday.

Beijing sets annual quotas for China-based foreign banks to raise debt of one-year and longer outside China. The quotas are in effect from April 1 to March 31 next year.

In 2015, the National Development and Reform Commission, announced it assigned the quotas without giving details. (Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)