FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank of China to issue 8 bln yuan nonperforming asset backed securities - report
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
December 10, 2015 / 2:33 AM / 2 years ago

Bank of China to issue 8 bln yuan nonperforming asset backed securities - report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Bank of China plans to issue 8 billion yuan ($1.24 billion) of securities backed by nonperforming assets, the state-owned Securities Times paper reported Thursday, citing anonymous sources.

The planned securities are being rated by two domestic ratings agencies, China Bond Rating Co Ltd and China Lianhe Credit Rating Co Ltd, the paper said.

The National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors, which overseas the issuance of some types of debt securities in China, is also planning to move forward work on disclosure guidelines for nonperforming asset-backed securities, the paper said.

Nonperforming loans at Chinese banks have risen rapidly in 2015 as the economy has slowed and key industrial sectors related to mining and real estate have suffered.

China’s commercial banks posted an average nonperforming loan (NPL) ratio of 1.59 percent as of the end of September, the highest since the 2009 global financial crisis, an official at the country’s banking regulator said in November. ($1 = 6.4329 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.