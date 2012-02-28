China allows new bank loans to some local govt projects-paper

BEIJING, Feb 28 (Reuters) - China’s banking regulator has allowed banks to make new loans to unfinished local government investment projects to ensure their completion, the official China Securities Journal reported on Tuesday.

This is the latest step by the authorities to ward off a wave of debt defaults by cash strapped local governments.

Banks will be allowed to continue extending new loans to local highway projects, land reserve centres as well as local financing vehicle projects, provided they are at least 60 percent complete, the newspaper said.

“Simply implementing strict controls on credit is not good for mitigating risks. Instead, a modification of loan contracts or an appropriate extension of loan maturity could help reduce risks,” the newspaper cited a source close to the regulator as saying.

“In order to reduce the debt repayment pressure, the CBRC will fine tune its policies this year,” the source added.

China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) had previously ordered banks to cut off new loans to local financing vehicles’ projects, except for affordable housing construction.

China’s mountain of local debt piled up after the 2008/09 global financial crisis when Beijing ordered local governments to spend massively on infrastructure projects to buoy economic growth, which they did by borrowing heavily from banks.

The debt pile is entering a maturity peak, with 17 percent of the total 10.7 trillion yuan debt due for repayment at the end of this year and another 16 percent to mature by the end of 2015, according to the national auditor office.

The CBRC has earlier issued guidance to banks to roll over some of their loans made to local governments to ward off a potential wave of defaults that could destabilise the world’s second largest economy. (Reporting by Aileen Wang and Kevin Yao; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)