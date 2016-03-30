FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Zheshang, Bank of Tianjin set for flat open in Hong Kong debut
March 30, 2016 / 1:36 AM / a year ago

China's Zheshang, Bank of Tianjin set for flat open in Hong Kong debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 30 (Reuters) - Shares of two mid-sized Chinese lenders were set to open flat on their Hong Kong debut on Wednesday after they raised a combined $2.6 billion last week through initial public offerings (IPOs) in the face of tepid investor demand.

China Zheshang Bank Co Ltd was indicated to open at HK$3.96 compared with the HK$3.96 IPO price, while Bank of Tianjin Co Ltd was indicated to start at HK$7.39 versus offer price of HK$7.39. The benchmark Hang Seng index was indicated to open 0.9 percent up.

Zheshang Bank’s IPO raised about $1.7 billion and Bank of Tianjin’s IPO another $950 million, with both deals pricing near the bottom of expectations. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
