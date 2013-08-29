FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Bank of China Q2 net income up 17 percent, beating estimates
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
August 29, 2013 / 8:47 AM / in 4 years

CORRECTED-Bank of China Q2 net income up 17 percent, beating estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(In headline and paragraph 1, corrects percentage rise to 17 percent)

SHANGHAI, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Bank of China , China’s fourth-largest lender by market value, said on Thursday that net profit grew 17 percent in the second quarter, beating analyst expectations, boosted in part by stronger net interest income.

The bank posted a net profit of 40.91 billion yuan for the quarter, with analysts forecasting a profit of 38 billion yuan.

Bank of China said its non-performing loan ratio was 0.93 by the end-June quarter. (Reporting by Gabriel Wildau and Michael Flaherty; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.