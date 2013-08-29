CORRECTED-Bank of China Q2 net income up 17 percent, beating estimates

(In headline and paragraph 1, corrects percentage rise to 17 percent)

SHANGHAI, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Bank of China , China’s fourth-largest lender by market value, said on Thursday that net profit grew 17 percent in the second quarter, beating analyst expectations, boosted in part by stronger net interest income.

The bank posted a net profit of 40.91 billion yuan for the quarter, with analysts forecasting a profit of 38 billion yuan.

Bank of China said its non-performing loan ratio was 0.93 by the end-June quarter. (Reporting by Gabriel Wildau and Michael Flaherty; Editing by Chris Gallagher)