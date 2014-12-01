FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China mid-size banks surge after deposit insurance rules
December 1, 2014

China mid-size banks surge after deposit insurance rules

SHANGHAI, Dec 1 (Reuters) - China’s Everbright Bank and China Citic Bank Corp Ltd rose as much as about 9 percent and 6 percent respectively on Monday, leading similar rises in other small-to-midcap banks, after the government published draft rules for a bank deposit insurance scheme.

Hua Xia Bank rose around 5 percent and Shanghai Pudong Development Bank was up around 4 percent.

The rules, which were published on Sunday, are the latest in a series of steps by China to fully liberalise interest rates and allow banks to compete on a wholly commercial basis. (Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by John Ruwitch)

