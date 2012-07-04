FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Corrections News
July 4, 2012 / 12:51 AM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-China's Big Four June new lending under 200 bln yuan-paper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Removes erroneous comparison to May figure in first paragraph, adds background in 4th paragraph, changes headline)

SHANGHAI, July 4 (Reuters) - China’s Big Four state banks issued less than 200 billion yuan ($31.5 billion) of new loans in June, the official China Securities Journal reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

The newspaper did not give a comparative figure for the previous month.

It said although lending at the four big banks was muted last month, small- and medium-sized banks saw an uptick in activity from issuing more personal mortgage loans.

In May, China’s total bank lending was 793 billion yuan ($124.84 billion).

China’s Big Four are Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd , China Construction Bank Corp , Bank of China Ltd and Agricultural Bank of China Ltd . They typically account for 30 to 40 percent of total bank lending.

China’s central bank said on Monday it will step up efforts to curb financial risk as it continues with reforms to make the country’s interest rate and currency regime more market-driven. ($1 = 6.3523 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Melanie Lee and Chen Yixin; Editing by Eric Meijer)

