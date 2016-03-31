Small change for China's banks from bad debt fixes

* Big China banks profit growth stalls, sector NPLs at 10-yr high

* Beijing introduces regulatory measures to ease bad debt burden

* Debt-for-equity swaps could simply delay recognition of NPLs

By Shu Zhang and Engen Tham

BEIJING, March 31 (Reuters) - As China’s big banks notch up their weakest profit growth in a decade, measures from Beijing aimed at easing their bad loan burdens are likely to be of only marginal help in the near term.

With interest margins shrinking in the face of successive interest rate cuts and non-performing loans (NPL) at a 10-year high, China’s Big Four state-owned banks reported near-flat or falling quarterly profits this week and cut their dividends.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) , the world’s biggest bank by assets, reported no growth in fourth-quarter profit from a year ago, while profits for Bank of China (BoC) , Agricultural Bank of China (AgBank) and China Construction Bank (CCB) were all up or down just a percent or two.

Chinese banks’ NPLs ballooned to a 10-year high of 1.27 trillion yuan ($196 billion) at the end of last year, or 1.67 percent of all loans outstanding, according to data from the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC).

To address this growing strain on their balance sheets, policymakers are preparing to introduce regulations to let banks convert loans into stakes in the struggling borrowers.

The central government has also granted six large banks a total quota of 50 billion yuan to issue asset-backed securities (ABS) with NPLs as the underlying assets, Reuters reported last month.

A third measure under consideration could cut the level of provisions banks are required to make against doubtful loans.

Matthew Smith, a senior analyst at Macquarie Securities, said the regulatory measures were net positives, but expected any impact to take time.

“Things are getting worse not better,” he said.

Both ICBC and BoC top executives said they expected net interest margins to continue falling in 2016.

Investors remain to be convinced, too. ICBC and CCB are trading at only 70 percent of the forward book value of their assets, while BoC and AgBank are trading at 60 percent, according to StarMine data.

SWAPPING BAD FOR BAD

Swapping debt into equity in a troubled borrower might get bad loans off lenders’ books, but as CCB Chairman Wang Hongzhang warned earlier this month, there was a danger of simply converting “bad debt into bad equity”.

Edmond Law, banking analyst at UOB Kay Hian (Hong Kong) Ltd, said it effectively just delayed recognition of bad debts and could prove to be a long-term drag.

Analysts also note that such swaps tie up more regulatory capital, since risk-weighting for such assets is between four and 12.5 times the risk weighting for corporate loans, leaving banks less capacity to make new loans to stronger borrowers.

Although smaller lender China Merchants Bank (CMB) has set up a working group to study such swaps, the scheme is “not a major channel for commercial banks to resolve NPLs”, its vice governor Li Hao said on Thursday.

The second measure, allowing banks to issue securities backed by NPLs, adds a new channel for banks to manage troubled loans, but bankers and analysts say the programme is small and problematic.

“Who is actually going to be there to buy this stuff?” asked Macquarie’s Smith. “If there’s a legitimate party, they are going to demand a significant discount.”

While demand could be weak, there is no shortage of doubtful loans to feed into them. Special mention loans, which refer to loans that can quickly turn sour, rose to 2.89 trillion yuan last year, pushing total troubled loans in the banking system to more than 4 trillion yuan, CBRC data showed.

ICBC is selecting branches to roll out its first NPL-backed securities in the second half of this year, but the scale will be “not big” - only several billion yuan, ICBC President Yi Huiman told reporters on Wednesday.

LOWERING PROVISIONING

Analysts and bankers say a cut in loan loss provision requirements, which the CCB president said on Thursday was being studied by regulators, would have the most immediate impact on financial statements.

Chinese banks are required to set aside funds equivalent to at least 150 percent of bad loans to cover losses. That loan loss provision ratio for the sector as a whole was 181 percent at the end of last year.

The big state banks all reported lower provision ratios that approached the 150 percent threshold, led by CCB at 151 percent.

None of the banks disclosed when regulatory changes might take place, but finance magazine Caixin reported last week that seven lenders may have received permission to start the process.

Though relaxing the provisions will feed through into higher profits, it won’t make any difference to the quality of the loans, and could leave banks under-prepared.

“If this buffer is reduced, then it means the bank’s ability to absorb non-performing loan losses will decline,” said Yulia Wan, an analyst at Moody‘s. ($1 = 6.4673 Chinese yuan renminbi)