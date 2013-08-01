China bank loans to local governments up 6 pct at end June

BEIJING, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Chinese banks’ total outstanding loans to local government financing vehicles reached 9.7 trillion yuan ($1.6 trillion) as at the end of June, up 6.2 percent from a year earlier period, a pace much slower than the 15.2 percent average growth for all formal lending, the banking sector regulator said.

The China Banking Regulatory Commission also said the outstanding amount of wealth management products issued by banks totalled 9.08 trillion yuan at the end of June, with those instruments using risky informal debt as underlying assets at 2.78 trillion yuan, down 7 percent from the end of the first quarter. The regulator typically provides these figures quarter by quarter.

Concerns have been raised about the potential for systemic risk from piles of debts collected by local governments, prompting the central government to order a nationwide audit of local debt.

In a statement about its work in the first half, the CBRC said the non-performing loan ratio for commercial banks stayed at 0.96 percent at the end of June, unchanged from the level at the end of March.

The loan loss reserve in the banking system totalled 1.57 trillion yuan at the end of the first half, while the NPL provision coverage ratio was at 291.3 percent, up 0.59 percentage point from a year ago.

The average loan to deposit ratio was at 72.4 percent during the same period.

The China banking industry association had predicted on Wednesday that bad loans for Chinese banks could rise by between 70 billion yuan and 100 billion yuan in 2013 due in part to delinquency risks from industries plagued by overcapacity. ($1 = 6.1289 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Aileen Wang and Jonathan Standing; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)