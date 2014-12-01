FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's big five lenders pare gains after rise on deposit insurance draft rules
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
World
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 1, 2014 / 2:51 AM / 3 years ago

China's big five lenders pare gains after rise on deposit insurance draft rules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Dec 1 (Reuters) - China’s big five banks pared gains on Monday after the country’s cabinet introduced draft deposit insurance rules on Sunday.

China’s Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd , the country’s largest lender, dipped slightly after rising over 2 percent during morning trading.

Agricultural Bank of China Ltd retreated from a high of over 3 percent and is now flat.

China on Sunday issued draft regulations to introduce a bank deposit insurance system for the first time, the latest in a series of steps to fully liberalise interest rates and allow banks to compete on a wholly commercial basis. (Reporting by Engen Tham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.