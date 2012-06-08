Surprise cuts offer short-term hit, long-term hope for China banks

* Banks can now offer deposit rates of up to 3.575 pct

By Gabriel Wildau and Kelvin Soh

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG, June 8 (Reuters) - China’s move to allow its banks some flexibility in setting their own rates is a key, yet small step in the country’s efforts to take its lenders from the stone ages of state-run banking and into the modern era.

In addition to the parallel 25-basis-point cut in the benchmark deposit and loan rates, China’s announcement late Thursday also raised the ceiling on deposit rates to 110 percent of the benchmark from 100 percent. Bank stocks fell on Friday on concerns the move will hit margins.

For the Western banking world, China’s decision late on Thursday night is a small step - though by Chinese industry standards it is a giant leap.

Operating with a government mandated lock on the rates they can charge, the banks were historically never incentivized to lend to risky, yet promising corporations.

As a result, for years, small to medium-sized enterprises that hire about 80 percent of China’s workforce have complained about being shut out of its credit market, accusing state-owned lenders of extending loans only to government-linked companies that already have access to piles of cash.

Despite the shouts from smaller businesses, banks were content to earn the comfortable spread between the government-mandated deposit and lending rates with minimal risk of default and at low credit risks, knowing their borrowers were backed by the government.

But with that guaranteed spread now narrower, banks will face a stronger incentive to seek out riskier borrowers willing to take loans at higher rates.

“This is banks being required to take on some sacrifice to achieve several things, such as supporting SME lending,” said Jim Antos, an analyst at Mizuho Securities. “I would be very stunned if we don’t see more moves to encourage banks to lend more to SMEs.”

Indeed, Thursday’s changes may actually raise average borrowing rates for many sectors of the economy. PBOC will now let banks lend at 20 percent below the benchmark lending rate floor, compared with 10 percent before.

“The lower floor gives space for the government to direct some preferential credit to cash-strapped local government financing vehicles, thereby boosting infrastructure investment. But banks will probably try to offset such subsidized loans with higher rates on commercial loans,” Arthur Kroeber of Beijing-based consultancy GK Dragonomics wrote in a note to clients.

The average lending rate was already 8 percent in the first quarter, well above the previous benchmark of 6.56 percent.

Shares of China’s “Big Four” banks of ICBC, AgBank, Bank of China and China Construction Bank slumped on Friday morning, hit by fears that their net interest margins will narrow if lending and deposit rates converge.

Bank of Communications, the country’s No.5 lender, was the worst hit, with its Hong Kong-listed shares down almost 5 percent at its lowest closing level so far this year.

Analysts including those from CCB International said BoCom is likely to be the worst hit by the liberalisation as its loan-to-deposit ratio is already close to the 75 percent ceiling, which could force it to pay more for deposits and eat into its margins.

Other banks also had their earnings forecasts cut, with Citi analysts saying they expect overall earnings in the Chinese banking sector to decline 9.5 percent this year.

“Interest rate deregulation will mean risks can be more accurately priced by banks and means that credit can go to areas where it is most needed,” said Gigi Chan, a fund manager at Threadneedle Investments, which has over $120 billion in assets under management.

“This illustrates a willingness on the part of the policy makers to break the mold in order to address underlying structural imbalances within the economy and as such we remain sanguine on China’s longer-term growth potential.”

With the benchmark one-year deposit rate now at 3.25 percent, the change now gives banks the freedom to offer rates of up to 3.575 percent.

BRINGING LOANS BACK ONLINE

The liberalised rates could also encourage banks to bring otherwise hidden loans back onto their balance sheets, instead of hiding them in a pool as money collected from the sale of investment products that offer higher yields.

Before the move on Thursday evening that eased deposit rate restrictions, banks were already competing for funds by offering so-called “wealth management products” with yields far above official interest rates.

Due in part to the competition from such products, growth in bank deposits has slowed in the last two years, and deposits actually declined by about 0.6 percent, or 457 billion yuan, in April.

At the same time, issuances of wealth management products more than doubled last year. CITIC Securities says there are more than 18,000 such products in circulation, with an outstanding value of about 15 trillion yuan.

“Many wealth management products are linked to interbank lending rates,” said Patrick Pong, an analyst with Mirae Asset Management in Hong Kong. “These products will become less popular if deposit rates rise.”

Ratings agency Fitch says money raised from these wealth management products typically go into a big pool where there is often a asset-liability mismatch, which could see banks using new money to pay off old liabilities.

With more flexibility to set their deposit rates, this would diminish the popularity of wealth management products and bring deposits back to the balance sheet and make loans easier to track, said Alex Lee, an analyst at DBS Vickers in Hong Kong.

“We’re likely to see more deposits return to the banks balance sheets, which will even out the volatility that we’ve seen in the past few months. This is what regulators want to see, which is to be able to look at the numbers and know where they are going instead of a wealth management pool,” said Lee. (Additional reporting by Koh Gui Qing in Beijing; Editing by Michael Flaherty and Ryan Woo)