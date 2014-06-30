China loosens requirements for loan-to-deposit ratio - media

BEIJING, June 30 (Reuters) - China’s banking regulator is relaxing the rules for calculation of banks’ loan-to-deposit ratio in a bid to release more cash into the system to support the real economy, the local media said on Monday.

The new rules will be effective as of July 1, the Caixin news website cited the China Banking Regulatory Commission as saying.

Caixin had reported the news ahead of an embargoed release of the new regulation.