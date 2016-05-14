FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China orders banks to clear hurdles slowing private sector lending - sources
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
May 14, 2016 / 5:15 AM / a year ago

China orders banks to clear hurdles slowing private sector lending - sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, May 14 (Reuters) - The China Banking Regulatory Commission has sent an urgent notice to local financial institutions telling them to investigate and clear bottlenecks slowing lending to the private sector, two sources with direct knowledge told Reuters.

The CBRC did not respond to calls seeking comment from Reuters.

According to the document seen by Reuters, the CBRC is requiring financial institutions to conduct checks on their implementation of central government directives intended to make it easier for private firms to access bank credit.

It also tells them to work to resolve any problems in cases where lending support to private enterprise is insufficient, including small and micro-businesses.

The document requires institutions to report their implementation results to the CBRC by May 20.

It also called for banks to reduce costs for short-term credit products such as bridge loans, which private firms rely on to stay afloat through tough business cycles, while examining risk in their loan guarantee businesses.

“The important part of the document is to implement State Council requests and notifications; the key points are areas where policy solutions have not been put into place, or measures have not been introduced, impacting private investment’s stable and sustainable growth,” said one source. (Reporting by Li Zheng and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.