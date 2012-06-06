FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China banks made 800 bln yuan new loans in May -paper
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 6, 2012 / 5:20 AM / 5 years ago

China banks made 800 bln yuan new loans in May -paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, June 6 (Reuters) - China’s banks made new loans worth nearly 800 billion yuan ($126 billion) in May, the Economic Information Daily quoted authoritative unnamed sources as saying on Wednesday.

A slew of pro-growth policy announcements that have accelerated spending on infrastructure and key investment projects would also arrest a decease in medium and long-term loan demand, the paper said.

A Reuters poll on Tuesday forecasts new lending likely picked up to 720 billion yuan in May from 682 billion yuan in April.

The China Securities Journal said on Tuesday new lending at China’s “Big Four” state banks totalled 253 billion yuan in May, while credit across all financial institutions grew by an estimated 700 billion yuan.

China’s Big Four banks are Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd , China Construction Bank Corp , Bank of China Ltd and Agricultural Bank of China Ltd .They typically account for 30 to 40 percent of total bank lending. ($1 = 6.3676 yuan)

Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Kevin Yao; Editing by Nick Edwards

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.