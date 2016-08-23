FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Henan province cuts loans to overcapacity sectors by $963 mln - regulator
August 23, 2016 / 9:06 AM / a year ago

China's Henan province cuts loans to overcapacity sectors by $963 mln - regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Banks in China's Henan province have reduced their lending to sectors suffering from overcapacity by 6.4 billion yuan ($963.71 million) so far this year, a bank regulator official said on Tuesday.

The regulator is encouraging banks to reduce the burden on firms in the province via restructuring of debt, Zhang Chun, deputy head of the Henan branch of China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC), said at a briefing in Beijing.

No details were immediately available on how the lending cuts have been made.

$1 = 6.6410 Chinese yuan Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Richard Borsuk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
