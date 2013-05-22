FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's May lending seen to reach 900 bln yuan-paper
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 22, 2013 / 1:06 AM / 4 years ago

China's May lending seen to reach 900 bln yuan-paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, May 22 (Reuters) - China’s four major banks issued new loans of 233 billion yuan ($37.98 billion) by May 21st, 21st Century Business Herald reported on Wednesday, citing industry sources, adding that total loans for the month could reach 900 billion yuan.

Total loans issued by China’s top four banks, including ICBC , Agricultural Bank of China, Bank of China and China Construction Bank , accounted for 31 percent of total lending in April, the paper said.

Chinese banks made 792.9 billion yuan ($129.3 billion) of new loans in April, largely in line with market expectations, while money supply jumped as the central bank kept policy accommodative to support the economy.

The lending figure, issued by the People’s Bank of China on Friday, was a shade lower than the median forecast of 800 billion yuan, which compared to March’s 1.06 trillion yuan.

$1 = 6.1356 Chinese yuan Reporting by Fayen Wong; Editing by Eric Meijer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.