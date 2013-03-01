China bad loan ratio at 0.95 pct at end 2012-CBRC

BEIJING, March 1 (Reuters) - Chinese banks’ non-performing loan ratio was 0.95 percent as of the end of 2012, the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) said on Friday.

The weighted average capital adequacy ratio of Chinese banks meanwhile was 13.3 percent and the average loan to deposit ratio of was 65.3 percent, the CBRC said in a statement on its website.

The CBRC requires major lenders to maintain a minimum CAR of 11.5 percent. Other banks need a minimum CAR of 10.5 percent.

In general, a higher capital adequacy ratio is seen as good for the financial system as lenders have more cash to cover the cost of unforeseen risks, benefiting depositors. The downside for investors is that a high ratio could crimp profitability. (Reporting by Aileen Wang and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Nick Edwards)