FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China bad loan ratio at 0.95 pct at end 2012-CBRC
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 1, 2013 / 1:56 AM / 5 years ago

China bad loan ratio at 0.95 pct at end 2012-CBRC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 1 (Reuters) - Chinese banks’ non-performing loan ratio was 0.95 percent as of the end of 2012, the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) said on Friday.

The weighted average capital adequacy ratio of Chinese banks meanwhile was 13.3 percent and the average loan to deposit ratio of was 65.3 percent, the CBRC said in a statement on its website.

The CBRC requires major lenders to maintain a minimum CAR of 11.5 percent. Other banks need a minimum CAR of 10.5 percent.

In general, a higher capital adequacy ratio is seen as good for the financial system as lenders have more cash to cover the cost of unforeseen risks, benefiting depositors. The downside for investors is that a high ratio could crimp profitability. (Reporting by Aileen Wang and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Nick Edwards)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.