China bad loan ratio edges up to 0.97 pct at end-Sept

BEIJING, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Chinese banks’ non-performing loan ratio ticked up to 0.97 percent at the end of September from 0.96 percent from the end of June, the China Banking Regulatory Commission said on Wednesday.

The weighted average capital adequacy ratio of Chinese banks was 12.18 percent at the end of September, down from 12.24 percent at the end of June, the CBRC said in a statement on its website.

In general, a higher capital adequacy ratio is seen as good for the financial system as lenders have more cash to cover the cost of unforeseen risks, benefiting depositors. The downside for investors is that a high ratio could crimp profitability. (Reporting by Aileen Wang and Jonathan Standing)