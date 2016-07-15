China's commercial banks June NPL ratio rises to 1.81 pct

BEIJING, July 15 (Reuters) - The non-performing loan ratio for China's commercial banking sector rose to 1.81 percent as of the end of June, compared with a 1.75 percent at end-March, the country's banking regulator said on Friday.

The loan provisioning ratio for the banks stood at 161 percent, while the capital adequacy ratio for major banks was 13.2 percent at end-June, the China Banking Regulator Commission said in an online statement. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Sam Holmes)