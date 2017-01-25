Chinese commercial banks' NPL ratio at 1.74 pct -regulator

BEIJING, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Chinese commercial banks' non-performing loan (NPL) ratio stood at 1.74 percent at the end of 2016, basically flat from the end of the third quarter, the country's banking regulator said on Wednesday.

Total commercial bank NPLs amounted to 1.51 trillion yuan ($220 billion), an increase of 18.3 billion yuan over the earlier period, the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) said in a statement.

Net profits for all commercial banks amounted to 1.649 trillion yuan in 2016, an increase of 3.5 percent.

The loan-loss provision ratio amounted to 176.4 percent at the end of December.

The capital adequacy ratio of China's commercial banks amounted to 13.28 percent, the CBRC said, without providing details. ($1 = 6.8800 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Matthew Miller; Editing by Susan Fenton)