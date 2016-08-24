FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
China's more than 1,700 problematic P2P firms "have to exit" - regulator
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 24, 2016 / 9:25 AM / a year ago

China's more than 1,700 problematic P2P firms "have to exit" - regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Aug 24 (Reuters) - China's more than 1,700 problematic peer-to-peer (P2P) lending platforms will "have to exit" the market as the government moves to clean up the sector, a regulatory official said on Wednesday.

Li Junfeng, director of the Inclusive Finance Department at the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC), was speaking to reporters after the regulator released a new document to tighten the oversight of the P2P sector at a news conference.

China had 1,778 troubled P2P platforms by June, accounting for 43 percent of total P2P firms, according to statistics from the CBRC. (Reporting by Shu Zhang and Nick Heath; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.