China paying attention to loans to small, medium-sized property developers - regulator

BEIJING, May 12 (Reuters) - China's banking regulator is paying special attention to real estate loans to small and medium-sized developers, an official with the agency said on Friday.

The quality of banks' real estate loans is good, Xiao Yuanqi, chief of the prudent regulation bureau of the China Banking Regulatory Commission said.

He said the ratio of non-performing loans in real estate is "below industry average level", without elaborating.

CBRC will also focus on property lending in third and fourth-tier cities, he said. (Reporting by Shu Zhang and Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Richard Borsuk)