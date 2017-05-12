FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China paying attention to loans to small, medium-sized property developers - regulator
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
May 12, 2017 / 8:42 AM / 3 months ago

China paying attention to loans to small, medium-sized property developers - regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, May 12 (Reuters) - China's banking regulator is paying special attention to real estate loans to small and medium-sized developers, an official with the agency said on Friday.

The quality of banks' real estate loans is good, Xiao Yuanqi, chief of the prudent regulation bureau of the China Banking Regulatory Commission said.

He said the ratio of non-performing loans in real estate is "below industry average level", without elaborating.

CBRC will also focus on property lending in third and fourth-tier cities, he said. (Reporting by Shu Zhang and Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

