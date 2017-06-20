By Andrew Galbraith and Samuel Shen
| SHANGHAI, June 20
SHANGHAI, June 20 Generous money injections by
China's central bank are helping to maintain some calm in the
country's financial markets, but market rates are persistently
high, reflecting worries that liquidity conditions remain
unusually tight.
Rates on 14-day repos climbed to 5.3 percent on Monday,
their highest late April, showing that a large gap remains
between the supply of funding and demand from banks.
Liquidity conditions are typically tight in China in June
due to tax payments and as companies look to make their balance
books look healthier at the end of the month and quarter. A
rigorous quarterly inspection by the People's Bank of China
(PBOC) is also prompting banks to hoard cash.
This year, a regulatory clampdown on riskier forms of
financing, particularly between banks and non-financial
institutions, has created additional strains on the system.
"Liquidity is tight toward of the end of the month, and
there's high demand for borrowing that spans into next month,
which is why you see the 14-day rates are pretty high," said a
trader at Xiuwu Rural Commercial Bank, a small lender in China's
central Henan province, who is borrowing 100 million yuan
($14.64 million) from the market for 1-14 days.
But she said the PBOC's recent money injections had helped
to ease market stress.
The PBOC injected a net 110 billion yuan into money markets
on Monday through a combination of seven-day, 14-day and 28-day
reverse repos, traders said, bringing net injections through
regular open market operations since the end of May to 540
billion yuan, according to Reuters calculations.
That is in addition to an injection of 498 billion yuan into
the financial system through the PBOC's medium-term lending
facility (MLF) loans earlier in June, more than offsetting the
431.3 billion yuan of MLF loans maturing this month.
The PBOC had been actively draining funds from the system
earlier in the year and has been pressing banks to deleverage as
part of a concerted campaign by Chinese authorities to contain
risks in the financial system from a rapid buildup in debt.
The closely watched three-month Shanghai Interbank Offered
Rate (SHIBOR) was at 4.74 percent on Monday, just four basis
points below a two-year peak last Wednesday. The three-month
SHIBOR rate has risen more than 45 percent since the beginning
of 2017, eclipsing the PBOC's benchmark lending rate of 4.35
percent.
"Because of the liquidity injections by the PBOC, we have
seen the market sentiment improving over the past couple of
weeks, but if the imbalance between assets and liabilities
cannot be solved, we still see strong pressure on SHIBOR," said
David Qu, market economist at ANZ in Shanghai.
Rapid expansion of lending by mid-sized banks over the past
several months has eaten up their liquidity cushions, forcing
them to turn to an increasingly expensive interbank market for
funding, Qu said.
The rise in SHIBOR rates this year has been accompanied by a
rise in rates paid for Negotiable Certificates of Deposit
(NCDs).
These short-term debt instruments, favored by smaller banks,
are not yet included in the PBOC's Macro Prudential Assessment
(MPA), the quarterly inspection of banks' books.
The rate on three-month AAA-rated NCDs was at 4.8461 percent
on Monday, according to data from the China Foreign Exchange
Trading Service (CFETS), hovering near two-year highs of more
than 5 percent last week.
Zheng Lianghai, an analyst and Dongxing Securities, said
that higher NCD issuance despite high borrowing costs shows that
"some banks are quite desperate for money."
Despite the squeeze on borrowers, market observers don't
fear a cash crunch like that in June 2013, as they expect the
PBOC to continue to supply necessary liquidity to the market.
Some China watchers believe the squeeze three years ago had
been triggered at least in part by the PBOC's efforts to
encourage more de-risking at a time when conditions were already
seasonally tight. The resulting spike in borrowing rates roiled
domestic and global financial markets.
But there is a risk in banking on continued PBOC support,
said Qu.
"I think the market may be relying on the authorities'
relaxation, or the PBOC's liquidity injections, too much," he
said, noting that deleveraging remains a priority for regulators
in the medium term.
"Sooner or later they will start deleveraging again ... you
cannot win a bet on relaxation."
($1 = 6.8285 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith and Samuel Shen; Editing by Kim
Coghill)