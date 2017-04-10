China banking regulator issues bank risk control guidelines

SHANGHAI, April 10 (Reuters) - China's banking regulator said on Monday it has issued guidelines on risk control for lenders, as authorities ramp up efforts to contain risks from a rapid build-up in debt.

The China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) made the comments in a statement posted on its official website, after a Friday news conference which covered the authority's plans to prevent systematic financial risks.

The guidelines were not made available to the general public.

China's banks extended a record 12.65 trillion yuan ($1.84 trillion) of loans in 2016, despite worries about the dangers of prolonged debt-fueled stimulus.