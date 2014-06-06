FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China regulator says to tighten supervision over shadow banking
June 6, 2014 / 2:31 AM / 3 years ago

China regulator says to tighten supervision over shadow banking

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, June 6 (Reuters) - China will tighten supervision over cross-market products and shadow banking sector, an official from China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC), the country’s banking regulator, said on Friday.

The official also told a news conference that the regulator will maintain steady monetary policy and make minor adjustments as needed.

China’s central bank pledged in March to improve its monitoring of the shadow banking sector, as part of an effort to make its data on bank credit and interest rates more accurate. (Reporting by Shen Yan and Jonathan Standing; Writing by Engen Tham; Editing by Kazunori Takada)

